2020 November 20 16:33

FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in International Forum "Transport of Russia"

The FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in the XIV International Forum "Transport of Russia". At the stand in Gostiny Dvor, the company represents the flagship of the fleet – the Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker, presents key projects for the modernization of port infrastructure, as well as plans for the fleet renewal and development.

The enterprise’s exposition at the forum tells about the progress of construction of ecological automobile and railway ferries for the "Ust-Luga - Baltiysk" line, commissioning of working boats with hybrid-electric propulsion system "Victor Vorotylo" and "Anatoly Klimov" and plans to build dual-fuel icebreakers capable of working with liquefied natural gas with the capacity of 12-14 MW.

The company also presents at its stand investment projects included in the Federal project "Seaports of Russia". The FSUE "Rosmorport" is the customer for 35 projects of construction and reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities of the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Extension of the Main Infrastructure until 2024 (CPMI). Over 19 billion rubles of the own funds of the FSUE "Rosmorport" will be invested in port infrastructure until 2030.

"The Transport Week" is an annual major business event, which includes a series of the largest and most significant events of the transport industry of the Russian Federation.