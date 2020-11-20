2020 November 20 15:40

Novotrans ensured 100-pct loading of Baltiysk ferry on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line

Novotrans has been permanently monitoring and coordinating movements of railcars

With Stevedoring Company “Novotrans” (SC Novotrans) designated as a commercial operator of Ro-Ro/passenger ferry Baltiysk on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk-Ust-Luga line from August 2020, the ferry’s regular loading has reached 100% by November, Novotrans says in a press release.

Having integrated the expertise of a Ro-Ro ferry operator, stevedoring company and shipping company Novotrans and Rosmorport have created an efficient system for interaction between consignors, forwarders and port stations of Russian Railways JSC.

“Novotrans has been permanently monitoring and coordinating movements of railcars and ensuring uninterrupted operation of the Baltiysk through effective managing of shiploads. FSUE Rosmorport, in its turn ensures operation of the ferry according to the schedule. Novotrans has attracted new clients and increased the cargo base with coal, gasoil and grain”, says Denis Mechev, Director for Operation of the Ferry Line of SC Novotrans.

In August 2020, Stevedoring Company “Novotrans” (SC Novotrans) signed an agreement with FSUE Rosmorport according to which it was designated as a commercial operator of Ro-Ro/passenger ferry Baltiysk on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk-Ust-Luga line in the Baltic Sea. The route allows for cargo and passenger transportation between the Kaliningrad Region and the Leningrad Region without crossing the borders of other states.

The Group of Companies "Novotrans" was founded in 2004. At present, Novotrans is one of the largest railway rolling stock operators in Russia and the CIS. The total fleet of freight cars exceeds 25,000 units. Own repair production renders a full complex of services on technical and service maintenance of freight cars, uniting 5 high-tech enterprises in different regions of the country.

The Group of Companies "Novotrans" implements an investment project for the construction of Ust-Luga Universal commercial terminal. The project known as LUGAPORT was developed for construction of marine terminals for handling grain, food cargo, general and bulk cargo. Projected throughput of the facility is 24.3 million tonnes. In June 2019, Holding Company “Novotrans” JSC entered the stevedoring business having acquired a company later renamed Stevedoring Company “Novotrans”. SC Novotrans is a general agent of Rosmorport at Ust-Luga port’s Auto/Rail Ferry Terminal (ARFT). ARFT connects the Leningrad Region and Kaliningrad Region and ensures transport security of Russia’s enclave.