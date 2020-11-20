2020 November 20 15:08

ABP invests around £2 million in new lock gates in Ipswich

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator has completed the installation of new lock gates at the Wet Dock entrance at the Port of Ipswich, which represent an investment of £2 million and will support the activities of Ipswich Haven and Neptune marinas as well as the wider leisure and tourism sector in Ipswich, ABP said in its release.

Work started on the contract 18 months ago and a series of reports and surveys were conducted to ensure that the installation could be conducted in a safe and efficient manner, whilst also minimising disruption to leisure and commercial users of Ipswich Wet Dock.

The new dock gates, which consist of an outer and inner gate set regulate water in the Wet Dock, maintaining safe water levels in the Ipswich Haven and Neptune Marinas. To help deliver this project, ABP commissioned Ravestein, a company renowned for specialising in high quality, durable heavy steel constructions such as bridges and lock gates.

The new gates were delivered by barge ensuring there was no requirement for road transport and were accompanied by a floating crane which travelled from the Netherlands and which performed the removal of the old gates and installed the new ones.