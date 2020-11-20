2020 November 20 14:05

Rosterminalugol handled over 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8% YoY

The terminal handled 337 vessels and 329,294 rolling stock units



Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal says its throughput exceeded 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8%, year-on-year.



Over the reported period, the terminal handled 337 vessels and 329,294 rolling stock units.



A record-high result of daily unloading was registered in October – 1,476 railcars, 23% above the daily norm.



Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. The terminal built with the application of the innovative technologies is intended to supply Russian coal produced in Kuzbass and other coal fields to the customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. In 2019, the terminal handled 24.5 million tonnes of coal.

Rosterminalugol features the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

