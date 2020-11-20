2020 November 20 14:22

PD Ports unveils plans for River Tees Digital Platform

PD Ports has unveiled plans to launch a new innovative digital platform to enhance the national and international competitiveness of the River Tees.

The platform, which aims to promote the strengths of the River Tees and support businesses that rely on the river to trade, is part of the Statutory Harbour Authority’s continued commitment to work with customers and key stakeholders to maximise investment and job opportunities across the region.

The River Tees is the lifeblood of the Tees Valley, providing businesses throughout the North and across the UK with essential access to global markets. As part of the only continuous net exporting region in goods in the UK, Teesport is the only major port in England that handles more exports than imports. It is therefore a vital asset for achieving the ambitions of the Northern Powerhouse and Government, re-balancing the economy and turbocharging exports to realise the vision of Global Britain.

Frans Calje, PD Ports CEO, explained how the new digital hub is a positive step forward in the Statutory Harbour Authority’s continued commitment to supporting future trade growth and further strengthening Teesport’s position as the UK’s northern gateway for international trade.



