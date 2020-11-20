  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 20 10:55

    MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 20

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Oil prices slipped on Thursday as hopes for a vaccine were overshadowed by a surge in new cases of the coronavirus around the world, which raised concerns about the outlook for crude demand.

    Brent crude settled down 14 cents to $44.20 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 8 cents to settle at $41.74 a barrel.
    The Brent price contango, a market structure in which near-month barrels are cheaper than those in later months, implying current oversupply, was at its shallowest in more than four months. This suggests concerns about a glut are easing.

    “COVID is definitely weighing on the market,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. For crude oil, specifically, though, there’s a risk that a new OPEC price war could emerge, Yawger said. “I think they will come to an agreement, but 24 hours ago, it seemed like a done deal,” he said.
    While official data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose 768,000 barrels last week, crucially the rise was smaller than the 1.7 million barrels analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.

    Stocks of distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5.2 million barrels, far more than expectations.
    But concerns about the demand outlook persist. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 250,000, while daily cases in Japan and Russia surged. Among tougher curbs to prevent the virus spreading, New York City shut public schools.

    U.S. oil prices slipped on Friday, dropping for a second day as concerns mounted about the hit to demand from the surge in COVID-19 infections forcing new lockdowns, but prices were supported by signs of movement on a stimulus deal in Washington.

    West Texas Intermediate was down 9 cents, or 0.2%, at $41.65 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after dropping around 0.2% on Thursday. Brent crude was yet to trade, having fallen 0.3% in the previous session. The contracts are heading for a third week of gains.

    U.S. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to resume discussions on providing more COVID-19 relief as cases surge across the United States, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday, according to CNBC.

    “Any stimulus deal done before the holidays will help keep crude prices stay near the upper boundaries of its recent trading range,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

    Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 in the United States have jumped nearly 50% in the past fortnight, forcing states to impose new restrictions to curb an alarming spread of the virus with Americans facing the prospect of a grim winter and holiday season.

    “While falling demand is bearish for oil prices, that has mostly been priced in and should not drive significant weakness as the U.S. announces more lockdowns over the next couple of weeks,” Moya said.

    To counter the fall in demand from movement restrictions, OPEC+ members are likely to delay a plan to boost production from January by 2 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters.

    OPEC+, a grouping that includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, will discuss its output policy at a meeting on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

    Oversupply concerns continue to weigh though as Libya has boosted its production much faster than analysts had expected, after shut-ins from the country’s conflict.
    Loadings of Libya’s largest crude stream are set to increase, after the OPEC member raised production to pre-blockade levels of 1.25 million bpd.

    Oil Future close 19th November, 2020
    Brent crude:           $ 44.20 (-0.14) /brl         FM delivery Jan (FM=Front Month)
    Light crude (WTI):  $ 41.74 (-0.08) /brl         FM delivery Jan
    Gasoil ARA;            $ 357.75 (-3.00) /mton    FM delivery Dec
    NY Harbor Ulsd:     $ 391.20 (+2.06) /mton   FM delivery Dec  

    Oil Futures trading at GMT 07.12; Brent: $-0.05, WTI: $+0.07. We expect fuel oil prices to change slightly today (Fuel Oil, means 380 HS plus VLSFO together), as well as MGO and NY Harbor ULSD.

    All prices are based on Oil Future close last night Thursday evening.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 20

18:00 CMA CGM to launch the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service
17:49 Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting held in a virtual format
17:05 Australia to end crew contract extensions
16:52 Port of Algeciras was awarded the ESPO Award 2020
16:33 FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in International Forum "Transport of Russia"
16:05 MOL's new app boosts efficiency with real-time processing of ship operational data
15:40 Novotrans ensured 100-pct loading of Baltiysk ferry on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
15:08 ABP invests around £2 million in new lock gates in Ipswich
14:22 PD Ports unveils plans for River Tees Digital Platform
14:05 Rosterminalugol handled over 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8% YoY
13:44 Tallink receives Finnish Government guarantee for additional loan
13:21 Golar and Black & Veatch announce collaboration in floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and other emerging technologies
13:03 Zvezda starts cutting steel for lead LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
12:10 The “ECO Valencia” arrives to València
11:37 Maersk works with the Long Beach Harbor Trucking Association
10:55 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 20
10:46 Wärtsilä 14 EU Stage V compliant engines selected for Swiss Inland ferries
10:44 Sovcomflot expects revival of global trade in 2021
09:51 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Oil prices are recovering
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2020 November 19

18:25 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts Q3 2020 results
18:06 Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe
17:47 Cargo and passenger ship Admiral Nevelskoy leaves for sea trials
17:26 Petredec Holdings signs contract for the construction of 3+3 × 93,000 cbm LPG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China
17:05 Port of San Diego moves forward with microgrid installation
16:51 EPA honors Crowley Trucking as 2020 SmartWay High Performer
16:41 Havyard establishes company for hydrogen power for ships
16:31 New WALLENIUS SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
16:28 Gazprom Neft 9M 2020 net profit reaches RUB36.2 billion
15:59 Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:40 PETRONAS calls for stronger regional collaboration to support global energy transition
15:14 Höegh LNG enters into a binding commitment to supply FSRU to H-Energy in India
14:55 “Star Breeze” delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
14:24 Gasum signs a new agreement with Equinor
14:00 Cargill to invest up to RUB 1.5 billion in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don
13:22 Alfa Laval launches marine system for reduction of greenhouse gases
13:12 Port of Oakland imports jump 10.4 percent in October 2020
12:58 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company expands its handling equipment fleet
12:31 The Port of Los Angeles processes 980,729 TEUs in October 2020
12:30 Bunker market sees no considerable change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
11:49 Volvo Penta expands product range with new features and benefits for marine commercial professionals
11:31 Navigation season closed in Moscow Basin of Russia’s IWW
11:03 DNV GL launches industry-first recommended practice on quality assurance of oil and gas industry’s digital twins
10:55 FESCO purchased new high cube refrigerated containers
10:49 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes the overhaul of the “Babək” vessel
10:32 At least 900 new ships needed for Russia’s inland water transport by 2030
10:09 Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW to grow 1.7 times by 2030
09:48 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 19
09:27 Oil prices decrease amid the demand concerns
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of November 18

2020 November 18

18:34 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan
18:26 RF Prime Minister gives signal to launching new railway yard of Vostochny Port
17:49 Isle of Man Ship Registry chosen to flag New Zealand’s 2 new Interislander ferries
16:48 Printed editions of PortNews Media Group represented at Transport of Russia exhibition
16:25 Van Oord selects KENC Engineering for design lifting tool Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm
16:14 Rosatom expects annual cargo traffic on NSR to reach 110-120 million tonnes by 2030
16:12 A.P. Moller - Maersk improves profitability in Q3 2020
15:56 NextDecade selects Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to complete ship channel improvements