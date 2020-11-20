2020 November 20 09:51

Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are rising amid optimistic expectation of COVID-19 vaccine

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $245 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $340 pmt (-$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $329 pmt (-$1).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $310 pmt (-$5).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $276

- MGO - $364

- ULSFO 0,1% - $350

- VLSFO 0,5% - $330



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

