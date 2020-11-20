-
2020 November 20 09:51
Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are rising amid optimistic expectation of COVID-19 vaccine
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $245 pmt (-$5).
Average price of MGO - $340 pmt (-$5).
Average price of ULSFO - $329 pmt (-$1).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $310 pmt (-$5).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $276
- MGO - $364
- ULSFO 0,1% - $350
- VLSFO 0,5% - $330
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
