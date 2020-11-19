2020 November 19 18:06

Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has appointed Peter Mantel as Commercial Manager for North Europe, commencing on 1 December 2020. Working out of Rotterdam, Mantel will be responsible for maintaining client relationships, driving sales performance, and leading marketing activities within North Europe, LR said in its release.

Mantel brings a wealth of digital expertise within the maritime sector holding positions such as Managing Director, Sales & Marketing Director, Executive Board Member and Shareholder at Transas Marine (now part of Wärtsilä).

During his 20-year career at Transas, Mantel led the transformation of traditional paper navigation to electronic charting and ECDIS solutions. At BMT and Prisma, Mantel improved operational efficiency and asset management by developing and introducing high fidelity data acquisition technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytical solutions.



