2020 November 19 16:28

Gazprom Neft 9M 2020 net profit reaches RUB36.2 billion

Gazprom Neft today announces its consolidated IFRS financial statements for the nine months (9M) and third quarter (Q3) of 2020.

Net profit reached RUB36.2 billion in 9M 2020 (8.8 time less than in the same period of the previous year).

The company’s revenue fell by 22.5% to RUB 1.45 trillion. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to RUB329.2 billion in 9M 2020.

Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom Neft, said: “In line with our expectations, in the third quarter Gazprom Neft improved its financial performance, showing an increase in net profit compared to the second quarter”.

