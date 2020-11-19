2020 November 19 15:59

Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group

The ship will join the fleet of BLAF JSC

On November 19, Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down the first processing trawler of Project 170701 for the Far East Basin, says press center of NOREBO Group.

The ship named Kapitan Pyashchikov will join the fleet of BLAF JSC (a company of NOREBO Group).

According to the statement, it is the seventh processing trawler of Project 170701 and the first of four trawlers of the series intended for operation in the Far East Basin (he previous ones were intended for the North Atlantic). The ship’s design foresees a production capacity of up to 230 tonnes per day.



Concept and detailed design of the trawler has been developed by Nautic Rus, a domestic design company, says Pavel Kosolapov, Technical Director of NOREBO Group.



“Three new trawlers of domestic origin have already been operating in Kamchatka… Soon, they will be joined by the Kapitan Pyashchikov of NOREBO Group which is to be followed by construction of three more trawlers of the same project”, said Sergey Zhukov, plenipotentiary representative of the Kamchatka Region Governor.



Igor Orlov, General Director of Severnaya Verf says the construction of Project 170701 trawlers is the development of expertise accumulated by the shipyard while building warships.



The series intended for NOREBO numbers 10 processing trawlers designed for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

The shipyard’s current backlog of civil orders numbers 18 fishing ships including 10 processing trawlers of Project 170701 and four long-liners of Project 200101 for NOREBO; three longline factory vessels of Project МТ1112XL for Fishing Company “Virma” (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one longline factory ship МТ1112XL named Marlin for Globus LLC (Marlin).

As of today, the mechanism of investment quotas encouraging the construction of fishing ships at domestic shipyards has been foreseen by contracts signed for construction of 53 ships with total investment of RUB 171 billion: 28 for the Far East Basin and 25 for the Northern Basin. By 2024, modernization of the fishing fleet will cover 40% in the Far East and 80% in the North.