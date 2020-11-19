  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 19 15:59

    Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group

    The ship will join the fleet of BLAF JSC

    On November 19, Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down the first processing trawler of Project 170701 for the Far East Basin, says press center of NOREBO Group.

    The ship named Kapitan Pyashchikov will join the fleet of BLAF JSC (a company of NOREBO Group).

    According to the statement, it is the seventh processing trawler of Project 170701 and the first of four trawlers of the series intended for operation in the Far East Basin (he previous ones were intended for the North Atlantic). The ship’s design foresees a production capacity of up to 230 tonnes per day.

    Concept and detailed design of the trawler has been developed by Nautic Rus, a domestic design company, says Pavel Kosolapov, Technical Director of NOREBO Group.

    “Three new trawlers of domestic origin have already been operating in Kamchatka… Soon, they will be joined by the Kapitan Pyashchikov of NOREBO Group which is to be followed by construction of three more trawlers of the same project”, said Sergey Zhukov, plenipotentiary representative of the Kamchatka Region Governor.

    Igor Orlov, General Director of Severnaya Verf says the construction of Project 170701 trawlers is the development of expertise accumulated by the shipyard while building warships.

    The series intended for NOREBO numbers 10 processing trawlers designed for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

    Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

    The shipyard’s current backlog of civil orders numbers 18 fishing ships including 10 processing trawlers of Project 170701 and four long-liners of Project 200101 for NOREBO; three longline factory vessels of Project МТ1112XL for Fishing Company “Virma” (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one longline factory ship МТ1112XL named Marlin for Globus LLC (Marlin).

    As of today, the mechanism of investment quotas encouraging the construction of fishing ships at domestic shipyards has been foreseen by contracts signed for construction of 53 ships with total investment of RUB 171 billion: 28 for the Far East Basin and 25 for the Northern Basin. By 2024, modernization of the fishing fleet will cover 40% in the Far East and 80% in the North.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, Severnaya Verf, fishing ships  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 19

18:25 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts Q3 2020 results
18:06 Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe
17:47 Cargo and passenger ship Admiral Nevelskoy leaves for sea trials
17:26 Petredec Holdings signs contract for the construction of 3+3 × 93,000 cbm LPG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China
17:05 Port of San Diego moves forward with microgrid installation
16:51 EPA honors Crowley Trucking as 2020 SmartWay High Performer
16:41 Havyard establishes company for hydrogen power for ships
16:31 New WALLENIUS SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
16:28 Gazprom Neft 9M 2020 net profit reaches RUB36.2 billion
15:59 Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:40 PETRONAS calls for stronger regional collaboration to support global energy transition
15:14 Höegh LNG enters into a binding commitment to supply FSRU to H-Energy in India
14:55 “Star Breeze” delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
14:24 Gasum signs a new agreement with Equinor
14:00 Cargill to invest up to RUB 1.5 billion in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don
13:22 Alfa Laval launches marine system for reduction of greenhouse gases
13:12 Port of Oakland imports jump 10.4 percent in October 2020
12:58 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company expands its handling equipment fleet
12:31 The Port of Los Angeles processes 980,729 TEUs in October 2020
12:30 Bunker market sees no considerable change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
11:49 Volvo Penta expands product range with new features and benefits for marine commercial professionals
11:31 Navigation season closed in Moscow Basin of Russia’s IWW
11:03 DNV GL launches industry-first recommended practice on quality assurance of oil and gas industry’s digital twins
10:55 FESCO purchased new high cube refrigerated containers
10:49 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes the overhaul of the “Babək” vessel
10:32 At least 900 new ships needed for Russia’s inland water transport by 2030
10:09 Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW to grow 1.7 times by 2030
09:48 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 19
09:27 Oil prices decrease amid the demand concerns
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of November 18

2020 November 18

18:34 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan
18:26 RF Prime Minister gives signal to launching new railway yard of Vostochny Port
17:49 Isle of Man Ship Registry chosen to flag New Zealand’s 2 new Interislander ferries
16:48 Printed editions of PortNews Media Group represented at Transport of Russia exhibition
16:25 Van Oord selects KENC Engineering for design lifting tool Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm
16:14 Rosatom expects annual cargo traffic on NSR to reach 110-120 million tonnes by 2030
16:12 A.P. Moller - Maersk improves profitability in Q3 2020
15:56 NextDecade selects Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to complete ship channel improvements
15:02 Svitzer and Caterpillar Marine sign Global Services Agreement
14:23 Port of Antwerp replaces the current system of PIN codes
13:45 Rechvodput signs state contract for construction of eight survey ships of RRR «О» class
13:12 Maashaven once again Rotterdam’s leading inland port
13:00 Rosneft's BoD approved sale of 10% in charter capital of Vostok Oil to Trafigura
12:24 Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane technology to new customer in Georgia
12:11 Repair work starts on safety installations in the entrance fairway to Saimaa Canal
11:48 Draft for the National Transport System Plan approved in Finland
11:09 CMA CGM launches ACT with CMA CGM+
10:52 NCSP Group reports on its consolidated cargo turnover for January-September 2020
10:04 PSA's inspection report on Hammerfest LNG completed
09:43 Oil prices show mixed movements
09:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 18
09:25 Baltic Dry Index as of November 17
09:13 Port of Antwerp is the first port in the world to operate under the standard of the European GDP rules
08:34 PD Ports welcomes freeports bidding prospectus

2020 November 17

18:57 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:37 ECSA highlights crucial role of shipping as vector of global trade in its contribution to EU Trade Policy Review
18:17 Distripark Maasvlakte West almost rounded off
18:11 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:52 Panama Canal issues amendment to tender for new water management system