2020 November 19 17:05

Port of San Diego moves forward with microgrid installation

As part of the Port of San Diego’s ongoing commitment to the environmental care of San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront and communities, the Board of Port Commissioners approved the installation of a microgrid, battery storage system, and electrical infrastructure at the Port’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal (TAMT), the company said in its release.

The microgrid will provide back-up power to Port-operated facilities, including security infrastructure, lights, offices, and the existing jet fuel storage system in support of the Port’s role as a Strategic Port. The project supports the recently celebrated Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal Redevelopment Project completion and will assist in establishing a modern, clean, and more efficient cargo terminal.

At its meeting on November 10, 2020, the Board approved two resolutions for the Microgrid Infrastructure Project – the first adopting energy savings findings that confirm a cost savings from the construction of the project consistent with California Government Code section 4217; and the second awarding a $2.77 million contract to EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions, Inc. (EDF).

The microgrid at TAMT will advance the Port’s use of renewable energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) on and around the terminal. The project promotes improved regional air quality as the Port continues to electrify the terminal. In addition, the upcoming installation supports and aligns with the Port’s Climate Action Plan and is one of the mitigation measures required by the Environmental Impact Report for the terminal redevelopment.

At the Board meeting, the Port identified EDF as the highest ranked proposer from the five proposals received earlier this year, demonstrating the most experience and technical expertise, and a strong familiarity with the project site. In preparation of the approval of installation, the Port conducted an energy savings findings prepared by Burns & McDonnell, utilizing the System Advisor Model, and the Electric Power Research Institute, utilizing the Distributed Energy Resources-Value Estimation tool, to confirm that the modeled energy savings will exceed the construction costs. The findings show that the project will result in $3.2 million in energy savings to the Port over 20 years, exceeding the project’s $2.77 million construction cost.

The total cost of the project is anticipated to be approximately $9.6 million, $4.9 million of which is funded by a California Energy Commission Electric Program Investment Change (EPIC) grant. The Port is contributing $4.2 million, and the University of California San Diego, a partner with the Port on the project, is contributing $201,000.



About THE Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities.

The Port champions Maritime, Waterfront Development, Public Safety, Experiences and Environment, all focused on enriching the relationship people and businesses have with our dynamic waterfront. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region’s prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis.