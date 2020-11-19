2020 November 19 16:51

EPA honors Crowley Trucking as 2020 SmartWay High Performer

By continuing to make its freight operations efficient and sustainable, Crowley Trucking has been designated as a 2020 High Performer from the SmartWay Partnership under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The designation recognizes trucking fleets that serve seaports, terminals and similar locations for reducing particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. About 15 percent of SmartWay participating truck carriers won the High Performer status.



Diesel exhaust contributes to PM, or “soot,” as well as to emissions of NOx, especially in and around terminals and freight hubs. PM is an air pollutant harmful to human health and damaging to the environment. NOx reacts with other chemicals in the air to form both PM and ozone, which are harmful when inhaled.

EPA’s SmartWay program helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiency. Crowley Trucking joined the partnership in 2007 as part of the company’s commitment to sustainable, environmentally responsible operations.

Crowley Trucking is part of Crowley Logistics, a full-service, end-to-end provider of global supply chain solutions.