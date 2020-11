2020 November 19 14:55

“Star Breeze” delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo

“Star Breeze”, the ship marking the beginning of the extension and modernization Star Plus Initiative project of Windstar Cruises, one of the main operators in the field of high-end small ship cruises, was delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, the company said in its release.

The program, worth 250 million dollars and involving the cruise ships “Star Breeze”, “Star Legend” and “Star Pride”, envisaged three main complex activity areas: installation of a new 25.6 meters mid-body section; the total renewal of the propulsion engines and diesel generators for a more environmentally responsible navigation; and extensive modernization of public areas, passenger cabins and open decks.



Before the start of extension works, “Star Breeze” had a length of 134 meters, with a tonnage of approximately 10,000 tons and a capacity of 212 passengers. Now, after its completion, the ship has a length of approximately 160 meters, a tonnage of around 13,000 tons, and a capacity to accommodate 312 passengers on board.



Thanks to the considerable experience gained with major naval projects designed and carried out on behalf of leading ship-owners, Fincantieri, through the “Ship Repair & Conversion” part of the Services Division has established itself as the reference point worldwide for this kind of highly sophisticated operation, consolidating Fincantieri’s leadership in the highly specialized naval transformation sector.