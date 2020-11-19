2020 November 19 14:00

Cargill to invest up to RUB 1.5 billion in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don

It would increase the grain terminal’s transshipment capacity to 1 million tons per year

Cargill and the Government of the Rostov Region have signed a cooperation agreement which includes Cargill intention to invest up to 1.5 billion rubles in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don, Cargill says in its press release. According to the press center of the Rostov Region Government, the document was signed by Vasily Golubev, the Governor of the Rostov Region, and Oleg Klyain, General Director of Cargill, on 18 November 2020 at the Transport Forum in Moscow. The rapid growth of the agricultural industry and the need to expand export opportunities is the basis behind the large-scale reconstruction of the terminal complex, which would increase its transshipment capacity from 650 thousand tons to 1 million tons per year.

“The Don region already accounts for over 30% of Russia’s total grain exports and 25% of fat-and-oil product and vegetable exports. However, our ambitious task is to build up exports. For that purpose, the development of our port facilities is crucial. Therefore, we are ready to support the initiative of Cargill on reconstruction of the grain terminal in Rostov”, comments the Governor.

For over 155 years Cargill has been involved in processing and transportation of agricultural commodities. We highly value the potential of the agricultural industry in the Russian Federation and for several decades have been investing in the industrial processing of agricultural raw materials and developing transport infrastructure for export.

Taking into account the fact that the Rostov region is one of the leading regions in the development of agriculture and has an undeniable advantage in the form of its proximity to the Azov-Black Sea transport infrastructure, Cargill began to develop export shipments of agricultural products through its own grain terminal in the seaport of St. Rostov-on-Don in 2005.

