2020 November 19 13:22

Alfa Laval launches marine system for reduction of greenhouse gases

Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has launched a new marine environmental system, Alfa Laval PureCool. The system, in combination with WinGD’s iCER technology, can reduce methane slip from ships’ gas engines which, if released in the atmosphere, has a higher global warming potential than CO2. The new PureCool system is the latest addition to Alfa Laval’s extensive marine environmental product portfolio.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has the target of cutting vessel-related greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2050. As the marine industry works towards a future based on non-fossil fuels, Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) is expected to be one of the transition fuels towards decarbonization.

The new Alfa Laval PureCool system, in combination with WinGD’s iCER technology (as mentioned in a press release on June 25, 2020) targets an unaddressed emission source: methane slip, which is the small percentage of unburned methane that escapes through the engine when LNG is used as fuel. Although combusted LNG releases less CO2 than other fossil fuels, the methane has a higher global warming potential than CO2, which makes the unburned fraction a concern. No regulations currently exist for methane slip, but the issue should be addressed if the marine industry is to reach a 50 percent reduction in marine greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.



Alfa Laval PureCool is the latest addition to the company’s PureThinking concept introduced more than 15 years ago which. It includes, among several products, key systems like Alfa Laval PureBallast and PureSOx, which enable shipowners to comply with marine regulations.

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.