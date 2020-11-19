2020 November 19 13:12

Port of Oakland imports jump 10.4 percent in October 2020

The Port of Oakland said October imports grew 10.4 percent compared to October 2019. The Port also said containerized export volume was down 0.5 percent when compared to October 2019. Total TEUs for October were 216,686, up 5.8 percent compared to October 2019 when TEUs were 204,880, the company said in its release.

The Port attributed the jump in imports to the pandemic changing consumer spending habits. The Port said consumer products are driving the strong import performance from Asia. In turn, this is causing retailers to continue stocking up fearing a second wave of factory shutdowns.

Compared to last year, the first ten months of 2020 show full imports up 1.4 percent and full exports down 0.2 percent.

