2020 November 19 11:49

Volvo Penta expands product range with new features and benefits for marine commercial professionals

On November 18, in a live product reveal, Volvo Penta showcased new products for the marine commercial sector. With sustainability a driving factor, the introductions include more fuel-efficient engines that exceed maritime emission legislations – to more connected boating through the Easy Connect App, the Company said in a media release.



The D16 is the ideal engine for a wide range of demanding heavy-duty operations – available as propulsion engine, complete Marine genset and Auxiliary. The proven engine has now been upgraded to produce even more power. This upgrade is part of the company’s move to increase the power of its base products.



The new benefits

Although there have been many impressive updates to the D16 engine perhaps the most notable is the Twin Turbos. Volvo Penta uses Twin Turbochargers with a wastegate. Separate exhaust manifolds enable pulse charging resulting in high torque at low rpm.



Another essential upgrade is the electronically controlled Unit Injector who’s features – in combination with the advanced engine calibration – enables high efficiency (low fuel consumption) and low noise levels. Volvo Penta has used robust steel pistons, well proven in other applications, and optimized them together with this injector, to further enhance efficient combustion and durability.



Low emissions, increased power, and durability also require an efficient cooling system. The base engine is fresh water cooled including the exhaust manifold, turbocharger, oil cooler and charge air cooler. The new heat exchanger with higher capacity ensures the cooling performance needed to manage the higher power output.



The upgraded D16 engine now comes in three package options – D16 MH Inboard, D16 MG Marine Genset, and the D16 MH/MG IMO III. The D16 MH variable speed engine is available for both propulsion and auxiliary use. Whilst the D16 MG constant speed engine is available as both a complete Marine Genset and as an engine to use in a wide range of auxiliary equipment. These options gives customers more flexibility and greater support in a wide range of applications.



The upgrade is available with different Volvo Penta options for onboard electronics: EVC, MCC and Open CAN for AUX – giving the operator even greater control over this powered Inboard system.



The D16 MH Inboard is a 6 cylinder in-line with a swept volume of 16.1 liters. This package has increased power (441 to 625 kW and 600 to 850 mhp) for continuous duty and heavy-duty applications. The high torque at low rpm means easy and powerful maneuverability and rapid acceleration. While Volvo Penta does not offer a propeller itself, the design enables a wider propeller selection range. The additional power and robustness are also well suited to auxiliary engine duties.



The complete engine package also available in several different emission limit options: IMO II, IMO III, US EPA Tier 3, and China 2.



D16 Marine Genset

Like the Inboard solution, The D16 MG for Auxiliary and Marine and Auxiliary Genset is also compliant with the global emissions standards – IMO II, IMO III, US EPA Tier 3, and China 2.



With the same specifications – 6 cylinder in-line with a Swept volume of 16.1 liter – this solution delivers an impressive power rating of 532 kWm at 1500 rpm and 585 kWm at 1800 rpm. On top of this, the engines have another 10 percent power to meet the class demands of 500 kWe and 550 kWe nodes.



D16 MH/MG IMO III

The IMO III technology is based on the company’s own experience alongside that of the Volvo Group in leading selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, resulting in a system that is dedicated to heavy-duty marine operations. (See separate release on IMO III engine packages.)

“The three package options for the new upgraded D16 make it easy for our customers to find the right solutions to meet their needs,” adds Thomas Lantz, Product Planning Manager, Marine Commercial, Volvo Penta. “When updating this product range, we always kept the customer's needs to produce a product that ensures ease of installation, operation, and serviceability. We are very happy with the outcome.”



Volvo Penta also announced the introduction of 8 and 13 litre engine packages that meet the demanding requirements of the new EU Stage V marine for Inland Waterways legislation. The company will supply both D8 and D13 engine ranges that comply with the standards by leveraging its proven IMO Tier III technology, which uses a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) after-treatment system.

Volvo Penta’s D8 MH 154-296 kW, D8 MG 239&275 kW, D13 MH 294kW and D13 MG 296kW will all be certified for EU Stage V marine for Inland Waterway. The D13 will be supplied from early 2021, while the D8 upgrade will follow in mid-2021. All versions could be delivered with the major classification societies certificates.



Easy installation, operation, and maintenance

Volvo Penta’s SCR solution offers a complete system approach with a convenient single point of contact and source of aftermarket support. The units have multiple outlets that make installation flexible, especially useful when repowering, where the efficient use of machine room space has been a top priority.



The SCR-unit is of a single-box design and the mixing of The UREA takes place inside the muffler. The SCR package also results in quieter operation, with noise levels reduced by 35 dBA.



Lastly, operators can take advantage of the optional and fully integrated Electronic Vessel Control System. This allows the entire solution to be monitored from the Marine Commercial Control (MCC) displays. The whole solution is optimized for ease of installation, operation, maintenance, and service.

