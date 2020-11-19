2020 November 19 12:11

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from December 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports in Asia) and until further notice but not beyond December 14th, 2020:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Asian main ports

Destination Range: To all Mediterranean base ports (areas mentioned above)

Date of application: From December 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) and until further notice but not beyond December 14th, 2020