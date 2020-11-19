2020 November 19 10:49

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes the overhaul of the “Babək” vessel

The overhaul of the “Babək” vessel was completed by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), the company said in its release.

During the repair work carried out at the “Zigh” ship repair and construction yard, the main and auxiliary engines of the tanker, pumps, air compressors, oil and fuel separators, propeller shafts, and electric motors were repaired.

The works on automation and electrical installation were carried out and iron layers were replaced.

The cargo, steam and fire pipes were adjusted and replaced with new ones. In addition, the living premises for the crew were repaired.

In addition, the underwater and surface parts of the vessel were completely cleaned with abrasive sand and painted in three layers.

After the completion of the repairs, the vessel was successfully tested and started to operations.

The vessel is 149.9 meters long and 17.3 meters wide and has a total lifting capacity of 13,800 tons.