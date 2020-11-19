2020 November 19 10:32

At least 900 new ships needed for Russia’s inland water transport by 2030

This number includes 700 cargo ships, 45 passenger ships and 175 technical ships



The demand for newbuilds to join Russia’s inland water transport by 2030 is estimated at about 900 units. Aleksandr Poshivai, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, said at the Transport Week in Moscow.



This number includes 680-700 cargo ships (including at least 300 self-propelled ships), 40-45 passenger ships and 175 technical ships.



According to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, average age of IWW ships exceeds 40 years today. A total number of operational ships is 23,194.



Related link:

Rosmorrechflot head Aleksandr Poshivai tells about national project on river transport development>>>>

Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW to grow 1.7 times by 2030>>>>