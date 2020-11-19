2020 November 19 10:09

Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW to grow 1.7 times by 2030

By 2030, cargo traffic on inland water ways of Russia is expected to grow 1.7 times to 200 million tonnes per year, Aleksandr Poshivai, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, said at the Transport of Russia exhibition held in the Gostiny Dvor, Moscow. According to him, passenger traffic is to grow by about a third to 14.8 million people per year.



This result is to be achieved through implementation of the national project on development of inland water transport.



