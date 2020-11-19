2020 November 19 09:27

Oil prices decrease amid the demand concerns

Oil prices fell by 0.25-0.55%

As of November 19 (08:18, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for January delivery fell by 0.25% to $44.23 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.55% to $41.59 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.