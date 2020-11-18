-
2020 November 18 18:34
CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan
CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland
Destination : to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 600 per Reefer container (20' & 40'RH)
Payment: With the freight
Date of application: December 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice0 Links
