  • 2020 November 18 18:34

    CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan

    CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

    This PSS will apply as follows:

     Origin : From North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland

     Destination : to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan

     Cargo: Reefer

     Amount: USD 600 per Reefer container (20' & 40'RH)

     Payment: With the freight

     Date of application: December 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

