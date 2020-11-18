2020 November 18 16:25

Van Oord selects KENC Engineering for design lifting tool Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm

On the 12th of November leading marine contractor Van Oord, awarded Breman Machinery and KENC Engineering with the assignment to design and build a casing lifting adapter (CLA), the company said in its release. The lifting tool supports the installation of 190 pin piles at Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm.

The CLA can handle 275 tonnes and is designed to connect with the temporary casing used during drilling operations. It is equipped with redundant safety pin connections and can be operated remotely. The lifting tool includes a sub-sea IP camera to provide real-time images during fitting operations. In early February 2021 the CLA will be delivered to Van Oord.

About KENC Engineering:

KENC Engineering designs and fabricates bespoke equipment for the offshore energy industry. For over 20 years the company delivers complex equipment for leading contractors in the offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industry.