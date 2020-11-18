2020 November 18 15:56

NextDecade selects Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to complete ship channel improvements

NextDecade Corporation has completed a competitive bid and contracting process and has selected Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (Great Lakes) to perform essential improvements to the Brownsville Ship Channel (Channel), the company said in its release.

These improvements, which include deepening the Channel, will enhance commercial navigation into and out of the Port of Brownsville, ensuring the safe and reliable access of LNG carriers to NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG facility and optimizing the ability of shallower draft traffic to pass LNG carriers in either direction in accordance with U.S. Coast Guard guidelines. NextDecade, in coordination with the Port of Brownsville, has completed the permitting process for the project activities within the scope of the Dredge and Disposal Construction Agreement (DDCA) announced today.

The DDCA is consistent with NextDecade’s overall Rio Grande LNG construction budget and timeline and features provisions that enable efficient sequencing and coordination with Rio Grande LNG project development activities pursuant to engineering, procurement, and construction contracts executed with Bechtel Oil, Gas & Chemicals in May 2019.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company focused on LNG export projects. NextDecade is developing the largest LNG export solution linking Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale natural gas to the global LNG market, creating value for producers, customers, and stockholders. Its portfolio of LNG projects includes the 27 mtpa Rio Grande LNG export facility in the Port of Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “NEXT.” NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (Great Lakes) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, Great Lakes has a long history of performing significant international projects. Great Lakes employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production, and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, Great Lakes has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through company operations. Great Lakes’ Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company’s culture. Great Lakes’ commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.