2020 November 18 13:45

Rechvodput signs state contract for construction of eight survey ships of RRR «О» class

The ships will be built by Samara Shipyard



The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency says FSI Rechvodput has signed a state contract for construction of eight survey ships of RRR «О» class (Project RDB 66.62.). The contract has been signed today, 18 November 2020, in the result of an open competition.



The ships will be ordered by Rechvodput under the “Inland Water Ways” project foreseen by the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.



The contractor – Nefteflot CJSC. The ships will be built by Samara Shipyard owned by the contractor.



The design was developed by Rostov based central design bureau “Stapel”.



The survey ships will be handed over to authorities of IWW basins.



According to the state contract, the works are to be completed in the forth quarter of 2023.



Key particulars of the ships: length – 24.31 m; width – 5.76 m; height – 13.40 m; depth – 2.20 m; draft – 0.93 m; class notation by Russian River Register - «О2,0(ice20)А». Crew and survey personnel – 7.



FSI RechVodPut has recently signed a state contract for construction of 11 survey ships of Project 3330 (Р мс 1,2 А class). The contract was signed on November 9 with Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment JSC. The General Designer - Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet (GCKB Rechflot).



