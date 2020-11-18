2020 November 18 14:23

Port of Antwerp replaces the current system of PIN codes

Port of Antwerp is taking the next step in the development of a digitally secured port, the company said in its release. 'Certified Pick up', a digital, secure and integrated solution for the release of containers, will start from 1 January 2021 and will replace the current system of PIN codes. This new way of working will guarantee a secure, transparent and optimised release process for incoming containers, which will then leave the port by rail, barge or truck.



To pick up a container at a terminal in the port, a unique PIN code is needed nowadays. The time between providing the PIN code to the shipping company and the driver entering this code at the terminal is considerable. Moreover, the PIN code is seen by various parties which increases the risk of abuse.

To make this process more secure and efficient, a new process for the release of containers, referred to as 'Certified Pick up' (CPu), comes into force on January 1st 2021. CPu is a neutral, central data platform which connects all stakeholders involved in the container import process.



The CPu platform receives and processes container information to generate an authorized digital pick-up key, with which the eventual carrier can pick up the container. This digital key is only created when the final carrier is known. The time between the creation of the key and the collection of the container is therefore minimal.



It will also be possible to trace which parties were involved in the collection of the container. This allows the competent authorities such as customs and police to access the data exchanged and generated in Certified Pick up within the boundaries of their legal powers.



The implementation of CPu will be phased from 1 January 2021. In the first phase, the CPu platform will ensure transparency about the container status, with the aim of increasing operational efficiency for each player in the chain.

In the next phase, the various chain partners will gradually switch to the new way of handling, i.e. collection based on identity.



CPu has operational benefits for all logistics partners in the port chain. It simplifies administrative processes, allows employees to work more securely and reduces the turnaround time of import containers in the port. Customs and the police will also be able to operate more efficiently and effectively thanks to CPu.



Certified Pick up will become obligatory for all supply chain partners involved in the container release process as of January 2021. All containers leaving an Antwerp port terminal by truck, rail or barge (including transhipment containers and empty shipper-owned containers) fall under this obligation, with the legal framework having been included in the Port Police Regulations. Port of Antwerp has opted for a phased approach in order to ensure the stable expansion of the system.