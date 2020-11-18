  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 18 12:24

    Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane technology to new customer in Georgia

    In the third quarter of 2020, Transford LLC (Transford) ordered two eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Portal Harbor Cranes for their operations in Poti on the southwestern coast of Georgia by the Black Sea. With delivery and commissioning planned for the end of 2021, the cranes will handle both containers and bulk materials.

    Transford was founded in 2010 as an affiliate of PACE Group, Georgia’s largest transportation company, to provide stevedoring and storage services at the Poti Sea Port. The town is a major port and industrial center, with a railway connection to the capital Tbilisi over 300 km away. Georgia is steadily developing into an international transport corridor for the region. Transford focuses on container and bulk cargo handling, and with business expanding they decided to acquire two more cranes for the four berths they operate in the port.

    The two new cranes will be Konecranes Gottwald Model 4 Portal Harbor Cranes. They are G HSK 4440 variants, giving a maximum lifting capacity of up to 100 t, a strong lifting capacity curve and a working radius of up to 46 m, with the outreach needed for container ships up to Panamax class. Its light, single-jib design and high working speed makes it highly productive and efficient for bulk cargo handling. The customized portals have 10 travel wheels on each portal corner to meet local rail load requirements. The cranes are equipped with an external power supply, eliminating local emissions and reducing energy and maintenance costs while simultaneously reducing noise.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,000 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Konecranes  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 18

18:34 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan
18:26 RF Prime Minister gives signal to launching new railway yard of Vostochny Port
17:49 Isle of Man Ship Registry chosen to flag New Zealand’s 2 new Interislander ferries
16:48 Printed editions of PortNews Media Group represented at Transport of Russia exhibition
16:25 Van Oord selects KENC Engineering for design lifting tool Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm
16:14 Rosatom expects annual cargo traffic on NSR to reach 110-120 million tonnes by 2030
16:12 A.P. Moller - Maersk improves profitability in Q3 2020
15:56 NextDecade selects Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to complete ship channel improvements
15:02 Svitzer and Caterpillar Marine sign Global Services Agreement
14:23 Port of Antwerp replaces the current system of PIN codes
13:45 Rechvodput signs state contract for construction of eight survey ships of RRR «О» class
13:12 Maashaven once again Rotterdam’s leading inland port
13:00 Rosneft's BoD approved sale of 10% in charter capital of Vostok Oil to Trafigura
12:24 Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane technology to new customer in Georgia
12:11 Repair work starts on safety installations in the entrance fairway to Saimaa Canal
11:48 Draft for the National Transport System Plan approved in Finland
11:09 CMA CGM launches ACT with CMA CGM+
10:52 NCSP Group reports on its consolidated cargo turnover for January-September 2020
10:04 PSA's inspection report on Hammerfest LNG completed
09:43 Oil prices show mixed movements
09:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 18
09:25 Baltic Dry Index as of November 17
09:13 Port of Antwerp is the first port in the world to operate under the standard of the European GDP rules
08:34 PD Ports welcomes freeports bidding prospectus

2020 November 17

18:57 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:37 ECSA highlights crucial role of shipping as vector of global trade in its contribution to EU Trade Policy Review
18:17 Distripark Maasvlakte West almost rounded off
18:11 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:52 Panama Canal issues amendment to tender for new water management system
17:28 DNV GL grants Wilhelmsen world’s first type approval for the Digital Boiler water test and treat system
17:28 Service Company "Delo" starts providing agency services to CMA CGM vessels
17:05 MSC introduces Cherry Express service linking Chile to Asia with exclusive offering
16:35 Niestern Sander lays keel on shallow draft ice breaking walk to work vessel
16:20 Cargo traffic on Volga-Baltic waterways fell by 4% in navigation season of 2020
16:05 IMO adopts new requirements focusing on the safety while mooring
15:33 Global Ports Holding signs Taranto Cruise Port agreement
15:07 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
14:43 Kalmar and Belfast Container Terminal extend long-term collaboration with six-year Kalmar Care agreement
14:19 Winners of SPC 2020 bring tech innovation to maritime
13:56 Navigation in Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg waters banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
13:24 11 JIPs awarded S$1.625 million to drive maritime innovation
13:00 Navigation in water area of Big Port St. Petersburg banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
12:36 Abu Dhabi Ports and DNV GL sign MoU to transform Emirate’s maritime ecosystem
12:17 Vitol partners with Wastefront to market liquid hydrocarbons made from recycled tyres
11:39 SCF Group increases net profit and contract backlog by more than double in first 9 months of 2020
10:51 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
10:15 Eco Valencia ready to enter service in the Mediterranean
09:52 Aulong delivers third high speed catamaran ferry to Blue Sea Jet in China
09:50 Marine Recruiting Agency almost doubles scope of distance training
09:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 17
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of November 16

2020 November 16

18:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Japan to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:06 ZIM to boost Alibaba.com’s cross border e-commerce shipping
17:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
17:26 NYK agrees to MoU with Fugro on partnership in offshore geotechnical investigation vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
17:06 The Australian Maritime Safety Authority returns seafarers to pre-covid 19 contracts
16:41 Valenciaport posts record of 508,177 containers in October 2020
16:27 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 10M’2020 fell by 2.6%
16:04 Wärtsilä is ready to combat the US$1 trillion climate problem with smart technologies