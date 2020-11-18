2020 November 18 11:09

CMA CGM launches ACT with CMA CGM+

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is launching ACT with CMA CGM+, an array of solutions, helping its customers lighten their environmental footprint and make their cargo carbon neutral, the company said in its release.

Available throughout all the Group's shipping subsidiaries, this new offering consists of four services, enabling its customers to analyze their environmental footprint, use cleaner alternative energy sources and to offset the emissions generated during the transport of their goods.

CMA CGM made the groundbreaking decision to power 26 of its containerships using liquefied natural gas by 2022, and seven of these are already in service. Thanks to the CLEANER ENERGY LNG offering, customers will be able to choose to transport their goods using LNG, a novel technology that helps to preserve air quality by eliminating almost all atmospheric pollutants.

Through its greater energy efficiency and the use of renewable biomethane sources, this offering also delivers a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. CMA CGM was also the first shipping group to successfully use biofuel on its containerships.

Thanks to the CLEANER ENERGY BIOFUEL offering, the Group's customers will be able to opt for a transport solution for their goods using biofuel generated from used cooking oil. These alternative fuel-based solutions can unlock reductions in greenhouse gas emissions of between 15% and 85%, providing CMA CGM's customers with a wide range of solutions to decarbonize their cargo.

Thanks to ECO MONITOR, the CMA CGM Group's customers will be able to keep track of their environmental footprint in real time and take action more easily using this data. This service will be rolled out from 2021.

With POSITIVE OFFSET, the CMA CGM Group's customers can offset their emissions by contributing to Gold Standard carbon sequestration projects involving local communities. By mixing and matching the various solutions available in the ACT range, the CMA CGM Group's customers can make their cargo carbon-neutral, while helping drive forward the energy transition in the shipping sector, which accounts for 90% of international goods' trade.

ABOUT CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 500 vessels serve more than 420 ports across five continents around the world and carried nearly 22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year.