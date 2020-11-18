2020 November 18 09:43

Oil prices show mixed movements

Oil prices changed by 0.05-0.12%

As of November 18 (08:00, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for January delivery grew by 0.05% to $43.77 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.12% to $41.38 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.