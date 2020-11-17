2020 November 17 18:57

Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean

Hapag-Lloyd will apply a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) for all container types on the Far East trade from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean, the company said in its release. Effective for sailings as of December 1, 2020 and valid until further notice the PSS will read as follows:

Far East to North Europe: USD 275/TEU

Far East to Mediterranean: USD 325/TEU

The Ocean Tariff rates as well as Bunker-related surcharges, Security-related surcharges, Terminal Handling Charges (THCs) remain unchanged.