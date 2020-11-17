  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 17 17:28

    DNV GL grants Wilhelmsen world’s first type approval for the Digital Boiler water test and treat system

    Alongside the unique Type Approval for the Digi Boiler automated dosing system, Wilhelmsen have also been certified as the first and only approved service supplier for DNV GL’s BMON+ class notation, the company said in its release.

    Rune Nygaard, Business Manager Ventures in Wilhelmsen Marine Products’ recently established Open Innovation division says, “Our system is tried, tested and proven at sea, but we understood that Type Approval was an absolute necessity, and so we initiated this process with DNV GL. This took a lot of work, but we now have a Type Approved system for automated testing and dosing of boiler water chemicals on vessels.”

    He adds, “In addition, having Wilhelmsen approved as a service supplier on behalf of DNV GL, as part of their BMON+ program would constitute a great benefit to our customers. They could have less frequent class inspections and therefore a lot more flexibility, on top of a better boiler protection”.

    Dramatically reducing the inherent risks associated with poor boiler water management, Wilhelmsen’s system monitors boiler water condition and doses the required amount of chemicals as and when they are needed. Delivering real-time condition monitoring, key boiler water data is accessible to both the vessel’s crew and onshore staff, via a custom-made online portal.

    Wilhelmsen’s system is an ideal fit as it complements the enhanced approach towards boiler management advocated by the DNV GL BMON class notation. Aiming to negate the risk of corrosion and poor boiler water quality caused by inferior maintenance, more than 250 vessels have been granted DNV GL’s BMON classification since 2012. A DNV GL report published in September 2018 found that not a single vessel with the BMON notation had reported any significant boiler condition issues.

    Tested and refined over the past four years, onboard eight working vessels, Wilhelmsen’s development partners have played a pivotal role in the development of the system. Endorsing Wilhelmsen’s concept from the very beginning, Hapag Lloyd have been utilizing the Digi Boiler system for more than two years, aboard their pilot vessels.

    Now in its third and final iteration, following the transition from a working prototype, limited to development partners to a tried, tested and type approved system, Digi Boiler is now available to the wider market. The next phase of installations is in progress with a wide variety of customers recognizing the inbuilt cost and efficiency benefits of automated boiler water maintenance. Offshore floating platform supplier and operator Modec is one such customer.

    The Digi Boiler system is based on an automated test and treat methodology controlled by pH, ORP and conductivity for boiler water control in combination with temperature, pressure and flow for sample consistency and safety. With the ship to shore communication enabling remote surveillance and support through the new Digi Boiler platform, this new technology provides optimum boiler protection.
    Boiler manufacturer Alfa Laval’s perspective on boiler water condition is that it is of outmost importance. Alfa Laval says, “At all times the boiler water quality must be kept stable and handled correctly in order to optimize the performance of the boiler and to protect the boiler throughout its lifetime. There are different ways to keep the boiler in good operational conditions and the Digi Boiler solution from Wilhelmsen will be one that is interesting to follow.”

    Partnering with Rainmaking Innovation for the past year to spin-out and scale-up existing Wilhelmsen solutions, Digi Boiler is the first project to benefit from this collaboration. Developing a new company to launch and deliver the system at scale to the wider market, Havtec, part owned by Wilhelmsen and Rainmaking is based in Singapore and led by CEO Raoul Wijgergangs.

Другие новости по темам: DNV GL, Wilhelmsen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 17

18:57 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:37 ECSA highlights crucial role of shipping as vector of global trade in its contribution to EU Trade Policy Review
18:17 Distripark Maasvlakte West almost rounded off
18:11 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:52 Panama Canal issues amendment to tender for new water management system
17:28 Service Company "Delo" starts providing agency services to CMA CGM vessels
17:28 DNV GL grants Wilhelmsen world’s first type approval for the Digital Boiler water test and treat system
17:05 MSC introduces Cherry Express service linking Chile to Asia with exclusive offering
16:35 Niestern Sander lays keel on shallow draft ice breaking walk to work vessel
16:20 Cargo traffic on Volga-Baltic waterways fell by 4% in navigation season of 2020
16:05 IMO adopts new requirements focusing on the safety while mooring
15:33 Global Ports Holding signs Taranto Cruise Port agreement
15:07 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
14:43 Kalmar and Belfast Container Terminal extend long-term collaboration with six-year Kalmar Care agreement
14:19 Winners of SPC 2020 bring tech innovation to maritime
13:56 Navigation in Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg waters banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
13:24 11 JIPs awarded S$1.625 million to drive maritime innovation
13:00 Navigation in water area of Big Port St. Petersburg banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
12:36 Abu Dhabi Ports and DNV GL sign MoU to transform Emirate’s maritime ecosystem
12:17 Vitol partners with Wastefront to market liquid hydrocarbons made from recycled tyres
11:39 SCF Group increases net profit and contract backlog by more than double in first 9 months of 2020
10:51 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
10:15 Eco Valencia ready to enter service in the Mediterranean
09:52 Aulong delivers third high speed catamaran ferry to Blue Sea Jet in China
09:50 Marine Recruiting Agency almost doubles scope of distance training
09:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 17
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of November 16

2020 November 16

18:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Japan to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:06 ZIM to boost Alibaba.com’s cross border e-commerce shipping
17:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
17:26 NYK agrees to MoU with Fugro on partnership in offshore geotechnical investigation vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
17:06 The Australian Maritime Safety Authority returns seafarers to pre-covid 19 contracts
16:41 Valenciaport posts record of 508,177 containers in October 2020
16:27 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 10M’2020 fell by 2.6%
16:04 Wärtsilä is ready to combat the US$1 trillion climate problem with smart technologies
15:53 A delegation of Egyptian Naval Forces officers arrived in Novorossiysk to participate in Bridge of Friendship 2020 exercise
15:30 Colombo Port ranked as world’s 18th best-connected port
15:04 GPS expands terminal with rail track and three storage tanks for ethanol in the port of Amsterdam
14:21 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:58 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 12,876 pmt
13:55 New 12,000 TEU class F-type containership joins Evergreen fleet
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
13:07 Okskaya Shipyard delivers first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 to Astrol
12:40 SCF concludes new project financing for two LNG carriers
12:26 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 10M’2020 decreased by 3% Y-o-Y
12:03 MES-S completes and delivers an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN GOLD"
11:49 Arktika icebreaker leaves for its first working voyage
11:02 Shipping industry urges Governments to take forward USD 5 billion proposal to accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport
10:38 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 10M’2020
10:15 CMA CGM and Total complete world’s largest liquefied natural gas bunkering operation at Port of Rotterdam
10:15 Passenger navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 16
09:53 Port of Gothenburg introduces pilot scheme for emission-free construction sites
09:43 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2020 dropped by 27.5%
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of new OPEC+ measures
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 13

2020 November 15

16:21 Kalmar’s RTG and process automation technology to help upline enhance performance at Obrnice intermodal terminal
15:16 Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane with innovative drive to Florida port
14:03 Maersk doubles capacity on weekly ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe