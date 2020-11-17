2020 November 17 18:17

Distripark Maasvlakte West almost rounded off

Dudok Groep and Rokus Vastgoed have signed an agreement with the Port of Rotterdam Authority regarding the development of a new warehouse complex with a GFA of approximately 50,000 m² and 8.5 ha of grounds at Distripark Maasvlakte West. Around 80% of the industrial estate has currently been taken into use, by logistics service providers LV Shipping (20%), Barsan Global Logistics (40%) and a third party (20%), Port of Rotterdam said in its release.

The latest agreement concerns a warehouse for the storage of conventional goods. Operations will be energy-neutral and the planned facility has been awarded a ‘Very Good’ BREEAM sustainability certificate. Construction is already underway, with work on the warehouse expected to be rounded off by July 2021.

Dudok Groep has been active as a developing investor in Rotterdam’s port area since 2011, with a strong focus on Maasvlakte. The firm specialises in the realisation of new logistics facilities for the storage of containerised break bulk. This project will be Dudok Groep’s third large-scale development at Maasvlakte.



Barsan Global Logistics and LV Shipping will serve as the launching customers of the new facility. Barsan Global Logistics (BGL) is a global provider of logistics services. It operates 1.5 million m² of warehouse capacity at some 70 different locations – both owned by the firm and leasehold. BGL has been operating its own warehouse facilities in the port of Rotterdam for a number of years now. The company has major ambitions for the period ahead – which is why it will be leasing 20,000 m² at Maasvlakte for the storage of commercial goods. LV Shipping is a global provider of logistics services to clients in the shipping and transport sectors, including storage, transport and arranging the import and export of a variety of products. The firm has strong ties with Rotterdam. In response to the growing demand for its services, LV Shipping wants to be able to expand its operational facilities at Maasvlakte with approximately 10,000 m² of warehouse.



With the signing of the present agreement, the Port of Rotterdam Authority has allocated most of Distripark Maasvlakte West within as little as 18 months. The launching customer for this 78-ha estate was Busan Port Authority, which signed the lease for a 5-ha site in June 2019. The next company to locate here was DHG, leasing 30 ha as of January 2020. Only 5.5 ha currently remain available at Distripark MV West for warehousing, since 20 ha at the estate have been reserved for the development of a hydrogen plant. The Port Authority’s negotiations with interested parties regarding their allocation are already in an advanced stage. A final plot at Distripark MV West, measuring approximately 9 ha, has been reserved for port services.