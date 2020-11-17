-
2020 November 17 18:11
Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are rising in response to COVID-19 vaccine and OPEC+ news
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $250 pmt (+$5).
Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $330 pmt (+$10).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $315 pmt (+$10).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $280
- MGO - $355
- ULSFO 0,1% - $350
- VLSFO 0,5% - $330
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
