  • 2020 November 17 18:11

    Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are rising in response to COVID-19 vaccine and OPEC+ news

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $250 pmt (+$5).

    Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (+$10).

    Average price of ULSFO - $330 pmt (+$10).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $315 pmt (+$10).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

    - IFO-380 НS - $280
    - MGO - $355
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $350

    - VLSFO 0,5% - $330

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

