2020 November 17 18:11

Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are rising in response to COVID-19 vaccine and OPEC+ news

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $250 pmt (+$5).

Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $330 pmt (+$10).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $315 pmt (+$10).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $280

- MGO - $355

- ULSFO 0,1% - $350

- VLSFO 0,5% - $330



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.