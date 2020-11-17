2020 November 17 17:28

Service Company "Delo" starts providing agency services to CMA CGM vessels

Delo Service Company (SC Delo), a part of DeloPorts, a stevedoring asset of the largest Russian transport and logistics holding of Delo Group, and the container line of the French transportation company CMA CGM entered into an agreement for agency service provision to the liner vessels.

In October 2020, CMA CGM launched a new linear service with weekly calls of vessels at NUTEP Container Terminal (part of DeloPorts).

Container carriers ANDANTE DINA and TRADER, both with a capacity of 800 TEU, will operate on the Mersin-Odessa-Novorossiysk-Ambarli-Piraei-Mersin route.

"CMA CGM is the fourth largest maritime transportation company in the world. We highly appreciate the trust in our services, our time and the time of our partners, therefore we guarantee efficiency and quality"- Oleg Nechaev, the CEO of SC Delo commented the start of cooperation.

According to the agreement, SC Delo, with its own towing fleet provides a wide range of agency services for vessels operating on the line of CMA CGM Group.