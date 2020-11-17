2020 November 17 17:05

MSC introduces Cherry Express service linking Chile to Asia with exclusive offering

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company introduced an express service for cherry and fresh fruit cargo from Chile to Asia, effective 18 November 2020. To reinforce the express service offering, MSC will also deploy two more vessels exclusively for weeks 49 and 51, the company said in its release.

The Cherry Express service will run as a joint carrier agreement, connecting Asia and the west coast of Latin America. The service will connect Valparaiso, Chile with a fast transit time to Hong Kong in 23 days. Shipments will arrive in Nansha and Shanghai in 25 and 26 days respectively, via transshipment from Hong Kong. In addition, shippers can rely on MSC’s feeder network to reach other Southeast Asia destinations.

To complement the regular Cherry Express service, MSC will operate exclusively two more vessels with fast shipping service for weeks 49 and 51. Both vessels will sail on different days compared to the regular schedule, allowing customers greater flexibility during loading. The two vessels will also provide direct connection to a few different ports in Greater China, offering customers more choice in terms of destination ports.

In week 49, MSC Alessia will be calling at Shanghai and Hong Kong with transit times of 22 days and 25 days respectively. In week 51, MSC Fiammetta will be calling at Nansha and Hong Kong with a transit time of 23 days.

With concerns around cargo contamination still mounting amid the ongoing pandemic, fruit exporters in Chile can also rely on MEDLOG, MSC’s logistics arm, to provide sanitised containers as a safety measure against COVID-19. MSC is committed to meeting the needs of its customers and is proud to offer this added service through its exclusive tie-up with MEDLOG in Chile.

Chile is the single largest supplier of cherries to China with Chilean cherry season running from November to January, which is often close to the Chinese New Year. The ASOEX (Fruit Exporters Association of Chile) Cherry Committee estimates a growth of 36% in exports for the 2020-2021 season, as compared the previous season, despite fears of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This translates to approximately 15,500 container loads of cherries.



About MSC

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world's leading container shipping lines, MSC operates 493 offices across 155 countries worldwide with over 70,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC's fleet of 560 vessels sail on more than 200 trade routes, calling at over 500 ports. MSC’s Cargo Division also includes MEDLOG, its logistics arm with a presence in over 70 countries, which has a network of inland logistics platforms, warehouses, trucks, locomotives, and barges, and Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), one of the largest and most geographically diverse terminal investor-operators, spanning five continents.