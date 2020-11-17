2020 November 17 14:43

Kalmar and Belfast Container Terminal extend long-term collaboration with six-year Kalmar Care agreement

Kalmar, part of Cargotec has signed a six-year Kalmar Care service agreement with long-term customer Belfast Container Terminal Ltd in Northern Ireland covering the supply of maintenance support personnel for Belfast Victoria Terminal 3 (VT3). The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q4 order intake with the agreement coming into effect at the start of November 2020, the company said in its release.

Belfast Container Terminal Ltd (BCT), the largest container terminal in Northern Ireland, is located in Belfast Harbour and operated under concession by Irish Continental Group. In January 2019 Kalmar won the tender to supply a complete AutoRTG system to the terminal, comprising eight AutoRTGs operated with Kalmar remote-control (RC) desks. Kalmar has also supplied a similar system to BCT’s sister site in Dublin.

As part of the new service agreement, Kalmar will supply maintenance support personnel with a 24/7 presence to secure the operational availability of all cargo-handling equipment at the VT3 terminal, including third-party machines. In addition to the Kalmar AutoRTGs, the equipment fleet at BCT includes empty container handlers, forklift trucks and ship-to-shore cranes.

