2020 November 17 13:56

Navigation in Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg waters banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats

Due to deterioration of meteorological situation, negative air temperatures and the ice forecast, navigation in the water area of Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg is banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats from 17 November 2020. The Order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.

The restrictions do not cover small-size ships of port and fishing fleet certified for navigation in ice conditions.