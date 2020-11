2020 November 17 13:00

Navigation in water area of Big Port St. Petersburg banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats

Due to deterioration of meteorological situation, negative air temperatures and the ice forecast, navigation in the water area of Big Port St. Petersburg is banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats from 17 November 2020. The Order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.