2020 November 17 12:36

Abu Dhabi Ports and DNV GL sign MoU to transform Emirate’s maritime ecosystem

Abu Dhabi Ports, part of ADQ, one of the largest holding companies, have signed a MoU with DNV GL, the world’s largest consultancy of independent maritime and energy experts, to accelerate the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi’s maritime ecosystem, the company said in its release.

Under the terms of the agreement, both companies agree to work together in advancing the digital transformation and further economic development of Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector, through the deployment of leading-edge innovations including autonomous technology, AI, machine learning, electrification, as well as logistics and supply-chain authentication based on blockchain.



The partnership also creates opportunities to encourage Emirati graduates to pursue a career in Abu Dhabi’s maritime trade ecosystem by offering research and development opportunities in the field of decarbonisation, such as alternative fuels and renewable energy usage.