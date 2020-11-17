2020 November 17 10:51

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y

Handling of cargo carried by ferries continues increasing

In January-October 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 8,795,900 tonnes of cargo, down 6%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 24% to 1,011,800 tonnes including 356,300 tonnes of coal (-52%) and 624,500 tonnes of other cargoes (+10%).

Handling of dry loose cargo fell by 3% to 3,029,100 tonnes, general cargo – by 19% to 872,400 tonnes.

The port also handled 879,700 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+45%) and 1,899,500 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5%) including 829,800 tonnes of oil products (+2%), 450,100 tonnes of crude oil (-2%), 560,600 tonnes of food cargo (-17%) and 59,000 tonnes of chemicals (+9%).

The port’s container throughput dropped by 21% to 219,743 TEU.

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.