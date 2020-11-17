2020 November 17 09:50

Marine Recruiting Agency almost doubles scope of distance training

In 2020, Training Center of Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) trained 1,313 stevedoring and road-building specialists with distant trainees making one third of the total number, 1.8 times as much as in the same period of the previous year, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg says in a press release.

Among those opting for remote training the most popular courses were “Fire safety basics” and “Labor safety” - 216 trainees. 106 trainees obtained new vocational professions, 70 trainees had a course of “Methods and techniques of working at height”.

From the beginning of the year, MRA trained 848 specialists under the programmes of basic professional education. 550 of them obtained new jobs, 298 underwent retraining and improved their qualification. Advanced professional education courses were selected by 465 trainees.

Today, the Agency's Training Center offers five distant courses for the key port jobs including “Dock engineer”, “Slingsman”, “Mooring man”, “Tallyman”, “Railway signalman and coupler”. 12 courses are focused on advanced training in labor safety, safety of working at height, fire safety basics, first aid in the workplace, certification and knowledge assessment. Development of five more courses is underway.

Remote training is especially popular amid the challenging epidemiological situation. Other advantage of distant learning is the opportunity of selecting time of taking a course.

Marine Recruiting Agency LLC is a recruiting company representing interests of transport logistic, construction and other companies of North-Western region in sphere of recruiting, training and provision of temporary personnel. MRA was established in 2001 and is a subsidiary Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC. From 2016 the company is accredited by Federal Service on Labour and Employment for performing the activities related to provision of personnel.

The Agency has its own Training Centre with its own technical infrastructure. Its functions are primary training, re-qualification and advanced training on the basis of various educational programmes.