  • 2020 November 17 09:17

    Baltic Dry Index as of November 16

    The Baltic Dry Index fell by 0.36% 

    On 16 November 2020, the Baltic Dry Index fell to 1,111 points, down 4 points (-0.36%) versus the level of November 13.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2020 November 17

18:57 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge from Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:37 ECSA highlights crucial role of shipping as vector of global trade in its contribution to EU Trade Policy Review
18:17 Distripark Maasvlakte West almost rounded off
18:11 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:52 Panama Canal issues amendment to tender for new water management system
17:28 Service Company "Delo" starts providing agency services to CMA CGM vessels
17:28 DNV GL grants Wilhelmsen world’s first type approval for the Digital Boiler water test and treat system
17:05 MSC introduces Cherry Express service linking Chile to Asia with exclusive offering
16:35 Niestern Sander lays keel on shallow draft ice breaking walk to work vessel
16:20 Cargo traffic on Volga-Baltic waterways fell by 4% in navigation season of 2020
16:05 IMO adopts new requirements focusing on the safety while mooring
15:33 Global Ports Holding signs Taranto Cruise Port agreement
15:07 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
14:43 Kalmar and Belfast Container Terminal extend long-term collaboration with six-year Kalmar Care agreement
14:19 Winners of SPC 2020 bring tech innovation to maritime
13:56 Navigation in Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg waters banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
13:24 11 JIPs awarded S$1.625 million to drive maritime innovation
13:00 Navigation in water area of Big Port St. Petersburg banned for small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats
12:36 Abu Dhabi Ports and DNV GL sign MoU to transform Emirate’s maritime ecosystem
12:17 Vitol partners with Wastefront to market liquid hydrocarbons made from recycled tyres
11:39 SCF Group increases net profit and contract backlog by more than double in first 9 months of 2020
10:51 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
10:15 Eco Valencia ready to enter service in the Mediterranean
09:52 Aulong delivers third high speed catamaran ferry to Blue Sea Jet in China
09:50 Marine Recruiting Agency almost doubles scope of distance training
09:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 17
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
2020 November 16

18:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Japan to North Europe and Mediterranean
18:06 ZIM to boost Alibaba.com’s cross border e-commerce shipping
17:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y
17:26 NYK agrees to MoU with Fugro on partnership in offshore geotechnical investigation vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
17:06 The Australian Maritime Safety Authority returns seafarers to pre-covid 19 contracts
16:41 Valenciaport posts record of 508,177 containers in October 2020
16:27 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 10M’2020 fell by 2.6%
16:04 Wärtsilä is ready to combat the US$1 trillion climate problem with smart technologies
15:53 A delegation of Egyptian Naval Forces officers arrived in Novorossiysk to participate in Bridge of Friendship 2020 exercise
15:30 Colombo Port ranked as world’s 18th best-connected port
15:04 GPS expands terminal with rail track and three storage tanks for ethanol in the port of Amsterdam
14:21 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:58 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 12,876 pmt
13:55 New 12,000 TEU class F-type containership joins Evergreen fleet
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
13:07 Okskaya Shipyard delivers first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 to Astrol
12:40 SCF concludes new project financing for two LNG carriers
12:26 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in 10M’2020 decreased by 3% Y-o-Y
12:03 MES-S completes and delivers an 87,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "OCEAN GOLD"
11:49 Arktika icebreaker leaves for its first working voyage
11:02 Shipping industry urges Governments to take forward USD 5 billion proposal to accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport
10:38 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 10M’2020
10:15 CMA CGM and Total complete world’s largest liquefied natural gas bunkering operation at Port of Rotterdam
10:15 Passenger navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 16
09:53 Port of Gothenburg introduces pilot scheme for emission-free construction sites
09:43 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2020 dropped by 27.5%
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of new OPEC+ measures
2020 November 15

16:21 Kalmar’s RTG and process automation technology to help upline enhance performance at Obrnice intermodal terminal
15:16 Konecranes brings mobile harbor crane with innovative drive to Florida port
14:03 Maersk doubles capacity on weekly ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe