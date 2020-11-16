2020 November 16 17:48

Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2020 fell by 45% Y-o-Y

Handling of coal and coke plunged by 81%

In January-October 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 552,000 tonnes of cargo (-45%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 50% to 469,600 tonnes including 103,200 tonnes of coal and coke (-81%) and 327,700 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-10%).



Handling of general cargo rose by 33% to 69,200 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) – surged 3.2 times to 9,800 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).

Port Logistic LLC is a stevedoring company and sole operator of the Seaport of Vyborg. The total area of the port is 16,2 ha. The company provides transshipping of various kinds of general cargo, dry and liquid bulk (mineral fertilizers, pellets, coal, ore, timber, scrap metal, aluminium hydroxide) and chemical liquid bulk.

The port offers safe storage facilities and has 47 700 m2 of open storage and 3779 m2 of protected storage.

During the summer navigation period the port accommodates passenger vessels.

Seaport of Vyborg is located at the intersection of the Intermodal Transport Corridor and Pan-European Transport Corridor that connect the North-West of Russia with the EU countries, the main highway in and out of the port is the Scandinavia Highway.

The Seaport of Vyborg has a permanent border entry point for passengers and cargo. Cargo arrives to the port onboard sea and river vessels, by trucks and by rail.