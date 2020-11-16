2020 November 16 18:06

ZIM to boost Alibaba.com’s cross border e-commerce shipping

ZIM recently teamed up with Alibaba.com, and the two signed a strategic agreement for the direct purchase of sea freight. ZIM introduced Ladingo’s technology which is expected to improve logistics services to both sellers and buyers on China’s largest e-commerce platform, the company said in its release.

Alibaba.com is the largest B2B e-commerce platform in the world, and recent improvements will probably solidify its position at the top for the foreseeable future. The improvements include tools that can help buyers find the right suppliers using reviews, transaction history, and a very useful trade assurance buyer protection coverage.

ZIM is a global player in ocean freight shipping, with substantial market share in China’s main export trades. ZIM has been targeting the e commerce sector by making strategic investments in companies that aim to streamline B2B & B2C cross-border logistics. One of ZIM’s investments, initially made back in 2019, was in the Israeli logistics startup Ladingo, which developed a groundbreaking technology that combines optimization of cargo and routes, while enabling taxes automation as well as E2E shipment management, for small and medium importers eager to focus on increasing revenue and decreasing shipping costs.

As part of the collaboration between Alibaba.com and ZIM, Ladingo’s innovative logistics technology will simplify the shipping process while powering ZIM’s full door-2-door service through cloud software.

Ladingo’s system can be used by both sellers and buyers. Its shipping rate includes taxes and duties, and all customs clearance is taken care of by Ladingo and is seamless to users. All parties agree that it’s “the full DDP solution”. Ladingo technology will enable Alibaba.com’s sellers and buyers to take full advantage of its optimization and consolidation capabilities, thus ensuring that they enjoy highly competitive rates. The full DDP solution is already operational.