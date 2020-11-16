-
2020 November 16 16:27
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 10M’2020 fell by 2.6%
In January-October 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 14.9 million TEUs (-2.6%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 11.9 million TEUs (-0.5%, year-on-year), other terminals handled about 3 million TEUs (-13.2%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.
