2020 November 16 15:53

A delegation of Egyptian Naval Forces officers arrived in Novorossiysk to participate in Bridge of Friendship 2020 exercise

A delegation of the coastal headquarters of the Naval Forces of the Arab Republic of Egypt has arrived in Novorossiysk to participate in the Friendship Bridge 2020 exercise, held jointly with the Russian Navy, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The head of the Egyptian Navy's operations department, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Adel Mahmoud Faizi, was appointed the head of the exercise from the Egyptian side and the head of the delegation.

The Russian-Egyptian exercise Bridge of Friendship 2020 will be held from 17 to 24 November in Novorossiysk and the Black Sea Fleet naval training grounds. The onshore and offshore phases of the exercise are planned, which will be held for the first time in the Black Sea.

The purpose of the exercise is to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the Egyptian Navy and the Russian Navy in the interests of security and stability at sea, as well as to exchange experience between personnel in repelling various threats in areas of heavy navigation.

During the maneuvers of ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy and the Egyptian Navy, it is planned to practice all types of protection and defence of ships with the execution of firing at surface and air targets. Private exercises will be held to organize resupply at sea by traverse, to practice screening operations against suspicious ships, and to help a ship in distress to find and rescue a drowning man.

The exercise between the Russian Navy and the Egyptian Navy Bridge of the Friendship has been held since 2015.