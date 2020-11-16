2020 November 16 16:04

Wärtsilä is ready to combat the US$1 trillion climate problem with smart technologies

Global businesses are facing an era of unprecedented disruption and transformation as a direct result of climate change, Wärtsilä said in its release. The financial cost of climate change risk, estimated to be upwards of US$1 trillion, poses a significant threat to businesses. A joint survey of more than 500 directors and C-suite executives from the world’s leading companies, conducted by global legal practice, Eversheds Sutherland, and global professional services organization, KPMG, revealed that company boards and management recognize the need to upskill to confront climate-related risks.

In addition to the survey, individual in-depth interviews were carried out with nine of the most prominent thought leaders in the areas of climate risk and sustainability. Jaakko Eskola, president and CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation was one of those interviewed.

Within the report’s foreword Jaakko Eskola highlights the growing importance of smart technologies in the global decarbonisation agenda. He speaks with detail and passion about the way new innovations are solving problems in many different parts of the marine sector and how Wärtsilä’s goal is to help more customers to reach a 100% renewable energy future.



The report detailing the survey’s findings, Climate change and corporate value: What companies really think, was announced on Wednesday, 11 November at the Green Horizon Summit, a virtual conference held in place of the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, which is now due to be held in 2021.

Wärtsilä is included in several sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, FTSE4Good Index, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, MSCI Global Sustainability Index Series and STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.