2020 November 16 14:21

Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y

Handling of crude oil continues going down while handling of oil products is increasing

In January-October 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 41,791,400 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil handling decreased by 30%, year-on-year, to 28,410,200 tonnes.

In the reporting period, handling of oil products increased by 20% to 13,381,300 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).