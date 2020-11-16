2020 November 16 13:58

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 12,876 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 471

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 9 and November 13 grew by RUB 471 and totaled RUB 12,876 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: