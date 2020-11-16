-
2020 November 16 13:58
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 12,876 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 471
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 9 and November 13 grew by RUB 471 and totaled RUB 12,876 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 13,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 775 to RUB 13,067 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 397 to RUB 11,325 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 12,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price grew by RUB 583 to RUB 12,817 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price rose by RUB 1,148 rubles to settle at RUB 20,410 pmt.